Imphal: Kuki National Organisation and United Peoples Front, the two umbrella organizations of the Kuki-Zo militant groups, which had recently renewed a ceasefire agreement with the governments of India and Manipur, strongly condemn the deadly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy on September 19 at Nambol Bishnupur district, barely 11 km from Imphal.

While no valley-based insurgency group has claimed responsibility for this attack, which tragically resulted in the deaths of two Assam Rifles personnel and left five critically injured, the pattern of such assaults clearly indicates the likely perpetrators.

In a joint statement, these two outfits alleged that former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Meitei civil society organizations, such as COCOMI, have previously levelled accusations of anti-national and narco terrorist activities against the Kuki Zo community.

These two tribal outfits, however, stated that they have never engaged in such dastardly attacks against the government forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, who are engaged in counterinsurgency operations as well as charitable community outreach in both the valley and hills.

The present attack exposes the false narrative propagated by individuals such as Biren Singh. Such assaults are neither incidental nor rare and have occurred repeatedly over the years.

Historical records indicate that valley-based insurgent groups, as well as UNLF-Pambei, carried out multiple attacks on the Assam Rifles between 1991 to 2009.

The UNLF-P’s continued involvement is especially concerning, as the group signed a peace agreement with the government in 2023. Since May 2023, this group, along with the state police and the militant organization Arambai Tenggol, has been engaged in armed ethnic cleansing of Kuki-Zo communities.

As organisations committed to a peaceful political resolution within the constitutional frameworks, the statement added, “We unequivocally condemn this attack on Assam and call for immediate attention to prevent further violence.”