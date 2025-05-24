Kisan Congress body seeks compensation ethnic violence-hit Manipur farmers

Imphal: Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, has demanded full compensation for farmers in Manipur who have faced immense losses due to the ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the “Kisan Nyay Yodha” campaign at Congress Bhavan, Khaira launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to uphold its promises to the state’s distressed farming community.

Khaira highlighted that despite assurances from the government about compensating farmers who have been unable to access or cultivate their land due to ongoing violence and insecurity, no substantial aid has been provided. He claimed that while a Rs 30 crore relief package was announced, the funds have yet to reach those affected.

“The BJP made tall promises, but nothing has been delivered. Farmers can’t even enter their own fields. Their lives and livelihoods have been devastated,” Khaira said.

He estimated that the losses faced by Manipur’s farmers due to the conflict may surpass Rs 250 crore, given that vast stretches of farmland remain deserted and unused.

“We demand 100% compensation for all the farmers impacted by the violence since 2023. The state must take responsibility for their survival,” Khaira asserted.

The Congress leader also condemned the violence that erupted in Manipur, expressing grave concern over reports of atrocities including rape, torture, and killings. “The violence in 2023 was inhumane. Innocent civilians and women were brutalized, and the response from the BJP government was both delayed and inadequate,” he said.

Khaira accused authorities of failing to deliver justice and leaving victims helpless. “Victims are still running from pillar to post. Governance has failed them,” he added. He further questioned India’s moral standing, stating, “We speak of becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, but if women and minorities are being targeted with impunity, we are failing as a democracy.”

The remarks come amid continued unrest and socio-economic challenges in Manipur, where thousands remain displaced and trust among communities has eroded.

The “Kisan Nyay Yodha” campaign, spearheaded by the Kisan Congress, aims to highlight the struggles of farmers, especially in conflict-hit regions, and mobilize national support for their rights and rehabilitation. Khaira concluded by calling on civil society and political leaders to unite in seeking justice and relief for the people of Manipur.