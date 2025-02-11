Guwahati: Assam Police, in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), apprehended a suspected militant linked to the deadly 2021 ambush on an Indian Army convoy in Manipur.

The militant, a cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was arrested in Hojai district, Assam.

The ambush, which occurred on November 13, 2021, in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, resulted in the killing of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his family, and four riflemen.

At least 10 militants were involved in the attack, which was claimed by a Manipur-based terror group.

Further investigation is being carried out.

