Imphal: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in Lok Sabha, on Thursday concerning the disappearances of three students at a place known as “Joujangtek” in Manipur stated that the place is almost like the “Bermuda Triangle“, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have reportedly disappeared.

Raising the issue during the zero hours in the Lok Sabha, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said that

amid the crisis the state has witnessed disappearance two young people (students) Linthoingambi and Hemanjit in Joujangtek without any traces. Similarly people of the state is witnessing the same case happening even today under the President’s rule in Manipur.

“I would like to draw the attention of the house as well as home minister that the protection of life of the people is the paramount duty of the state,” MP Bimol said.

MP Bimol sought for attention of the house to look into this case of Mukesh stating that that many cases may be happening concerning the disapperance in the state.

He further stated that, altogether, the authority has listed at least 33 persons as missing in the state police department in the ongoing ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Notably, the authority utilized advanced technical data analysis and intelligence to find the missing youth. The authority primarily focused the search in areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, especially along “Joujangtek,” and Old Cachar road areas, the authority confirmed.

Following the tense situation, the Manipur government had alreadly announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to any informant who provides credible information leading to safe return of Luwangthem Mukesh (20), a resident of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai Imphal West district.

Luwangthem Mukesh, a 5th year symester student of the NG College, Imphal, and son of L Gyanendra Das has been missing since March 16, 2025 after he went out from his home on a car.