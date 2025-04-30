Imphal: Indian army, in coordination with the Assam Rifles and civil police, foiled a cross-border drug deal along the international Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district with the arrest of three Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) on Tuesday.

A cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, Chinese-made Kenbo bikes, Indian currencies, and communication devices, an official statement said.

Acting on Intelligence input from across the border, the joint team conducted combing operations to nab the culprits involved in narco-terrorism and extortion activities along the international border.

During the operation, the joint squad arrested three cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) who facilitated drug deals across the border from Phaisat in Myanmar, near the India-Myanmar Border (IMB) under the Beihiang police station in Churachandpur District.

The authorities identified the arrested individuals as Lunkhohau (48) of Kuwan, Sangaikot, Churachandpur District; Jamhon Haokip (30) of Leajangphai, Churachandpur District; and Ngamboi Mate (28) of Laijang, Churachandpur District.

Police also recovered one 7.62 mm AK-47, one 9 mm Pistol (country made), one 0.22 mm Single Shot Rifle (country made), two 7.62 mm AK-47 Magazines, one 9 mm Pistol Magazine (country made), fifty 7.62 mm AK-47 live rounds, five 9 mm Pistol live rounds (country-made), fifteen 0.22 mm Single Shot Rifle live rounds, three Radio Sets (Baofeng), two mobile phones, two Khukris, two Chinese-made Kenbo Bikes, two sunglasses, Cash (Indian Currency) – Rs 630, one Watch, and one Aadhaar Card.

Later, the joint squad handed over the arrested individuals and the seized items to the Churachandpur district police for proper investigation and legal proceedings.

