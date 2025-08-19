Imphal: Vehicle movement on the Manipur–Nagaland border remained disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following an indefinite bandh called by two Naga organisations.

The Zeliangrong Youth Organization Nagaland (ZYON) and Zeliangrong Students’ Union (ZSUN) jointly enforced the bandh across Peren district of Nagaland, demanding justice in the Pimla rape and murder case.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Traffic along National Highway 129A and interstate commercial routes, including Manipur-bound trucks and night buses, has been halted since August 18.

Peren district, located in southwestern Nagaland and bordering Manipur’s Tamenglong and Senapati districts, has become the centre of the agitation. The bandh stems from the alleged rape and murder of a woman in her mid-30s, whose body was discovered in a forested area near Pimla village under Chümoukedima district on April 7. Police have detained six of the eight suspects linked to the case.

Reports said hundreds of truckers and passengers remain stranded at Peren headquarters, facing shortages of essentials and growing concerns over their safety. However, organisers clarified that essential services such as medical care, education, fire and emergency response, paramilitary duties, and urgent government work are exempted from the bandh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, authorities in Manipur said movement of goods has been facilitated through NH-37 (Imphal–Silchar road) under tight security cover. On Monday, 130 vehicles carrying essential supplies moved along the route with security escorts deployed in vulnerable stretches to ensure safe passage.

To maintain law and order, Manipur Police said 113 checkpoints have been set up across districts, with additional personnel stationed at sensitive points.