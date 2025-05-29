Guwahati: Incessant rainfall across Manipur since Wednesday has inundated several areas, disrupted traffic movement, and affected daily life, particularly in the state capital, Imphal, residents and officials confirmed on Thursday.

Several localities in Imphal experienced severe waterlogging, hampering office commutes and public mobility.

As per sources, the persistent downpour also triggered landslides in Ukhrul district headquarters, located approximately 84 kilometers northeast of Imphal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall and strong winds across various districts in the state.

Southern districts such as Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and parts of Kakching and Thoubal are expected to receive intense showers in the coming days.

The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Manipur on May 25.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Imphal, the border town of Moreh recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Thursday at 102 mm, followed by Kamjong with 96 mm, Chandel with 76 mm, and Ukhrul with 60.8 mm.

While water levels in rivers and streams across hill districts have risen steadily, authorities have not reported any major incidents or casualties as of the time of filing this report.

The latest spell of rain comes against the backdrop of three rounds of flooding that the state experienced last year in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, prompting heightened caution among residents and local authorities.