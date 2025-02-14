Imphal: The Assam Rifles‘ ever-alert personnel on Thursday targeted a vulnerable spot between Geljang and Teijang roads under the Chakpikarong police station in Chandel district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

During a search and area domination operation based on intelligence input from various sources, the AR personnel recovered arms, ammunition, explosives, and radio sets from an abandoned camp.

Officials said that on seeing the approaching security men, the militants/anti-socials left the area leaving the weapons.

The recovered items included an Assault Rifle 7.62 mm type B1 with a magazine type B1-1, seven 7.62 mm live rounds, a locally made Mortar (Pumpi), one live bomb of local Mortar (Pumpi), three 9 mm live rounds, three Baofeng radio sets.

After registering a case, the recovered items were handed over to the Manipur police for further necessary actions.

