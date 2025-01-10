Imphal: The state government is making arrangements for the safe return of the displaced people to their homes, located in areas where the law-and-order situation has improved, says Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a statement issued by the CM Secretariat on Friday.

Singh’s statement followed a meeting between Manipur’s opposition Congress with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, during which they stressed that actual normalcy cannot be restored in the state unless the violence-hit displaced people are allowed to return to their homes and villages.

The ruling government and opposition are centring around the ongoing ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, where 60,000 people were displaced and fled from their homesteads in fear for their lives apart from losing over 260 lives.

CM Singh urged the people to refrain from believing in any unfounded and unverified information which are politically inclined to incite further unrest in the State.

He emphasized that the government is working tirelessly to bring to justice of those responsible for acts of violence and harm against others.

Notably, the veteran Congress party leader and three-term (2002-2017) Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh asserted that confining thousands of displaced people in relief camps is not a sign of peace.

He told the newsmen that normalcy would only return when those thousands of people living in relief camps can safely return to their homes.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts to prevent any recurrence of the crisis and to ensure sustainable peace, the Congress delegation, on Wednesday, urged the Governor to take steps to restore peace in Manipur and ensure the safety and rehabilitation of violence-affected displaced people.