Imphal: The Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella group of Meitei CSOs, led by its Covenor Khujaijam Athouba, held a discussion at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Monday.

The meeting between the two was the first of its kind when the state assembly was put under animated suspension with the imposition of the president’s rule in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A Raj Bhavan communique issued on Monday states that Kh. Athouba, Convenor, COCOMI along with six others called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Monday.

The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting key issues about the State and requested the Governor to take up steps in the interest of the State.

The governor heard their concerns and asked them to cooperate with the Government in the run-up to restore harmony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the meeting, the COCOMI demanded an immediate process to elect a new leader and restore a popular government in the state.

Notably, COCOMI has opposed the PR in the state and strongly condemned the move calling it “undemocratic” and “unreasonable”.

While the Kuki body has termed it a “necessary intervention”.

The COCOMI also urged the people of Manipur to remain vigilant and united against any attempt to subjugate them under military rule.

“This crisis is not just about leadership, it is about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights.”