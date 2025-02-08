Imphal: A new wave of Myanmarese nationals has entered Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, seeking refuge from the escalating violence in Myanmar.

According to officials, 230 Myanmarese Nagas, comprising 180 Anals and 50 Tangkhuls, have trespassed into Indian territory and taken shelter at the Thangbu Meenou village in Tengnoupal district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fresh influx comes after the Myanmar military junta directed the Naga people of Myanmar to take temporary refuge at safer places.

This directive follows renewed attacks on the People’s Defence Force, an armed group fighting against the Myanmar military junta.

In response to the situation, five Naga legislators, led by Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh assured that the Myanmar nationals have been given shelter on humanitarian grounds, citing the war-like situation in the neighbouring country.

This development is the latest in a series of influxes of Myanmarese nationals into Manipur, highlighting the ongoing instability in Myanmar and its impact on the region.