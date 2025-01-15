Imphal: The cybercrime department of the Manipur police in cooperation with Karnataka Police arrested four persons from Bengaluru on charges of uploading threatening social posts against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The four individuals were identified as Thiyam Dharmendra, Th Romen alias Naoba, Ningombam Dingku and Malemnganba Laithangbam alias Malem.

These four were the admins and moderators of the Facebook Page “Manipur News Group 2024”.

Thiyam Dharmendra Singh, who works at a private company in Bengaluru was arrested along with two mobile phones from the RMZ NXT Building, Whitefield Road, Bengaluru.

He was remanded into judicial custody till January 17 after producing him before the judicial magistrate in Imphal West on Tuesday.

He was arrested on January 9 and brought to Imphal by Imphal Police after acquiring transit remand from a Court.

However, three others were released on bail.

Actions against these individuals began when the police came across the threatening viral post on the Facebook page “Manipur News Group 2024.”

It was uploaded by a handle by the name “Punshi Minaigi” allegedly operated by Dharmendra.

The post allegedly had an offensive remark against Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

His Facebook post directly threatened and defamed the Chief Minister of Manipur and other MLAs provoking the general public and inciting common people to destabilise and revolt against the State Government in Manipur, the court submission added.