Guwahati: SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that Starlink satellite beams have been turned off over India after an antenna and a router were found in Manipur.

His statement came in response to allegations that the device was being used in Manipur, during the ongoing violence.

The controversy began when combined security forces seized a Starlink satellite antenna and router during a raid.

The operation also yielded advanced rifles, highlighting concerns about the potential misuse of the satellite-based internet service.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, aims to provide connectivity to underserved areas worldwide.

However, the service is currently illegal in India.

According to a police statement issued on December 13, the seized Starlink equipment was abandoned by armed miscreants during a raid in the Keirao Khunou area of Imphal East.

The recovered items included a satellite antenna, internet satellite router, firearms, hand grenades, and ammunition.