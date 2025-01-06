ECI releases final voter lists for Manipur, lists 20.5 lakh voters

Imphal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the final photo electoral rolls for Manipur, listing a total of 20,54,387 voters, marking a net increase of 19,727 electors.

The final rolls, which cover all 60 Assembly Constituencies, show a slight rise in the gender ratio to 1070 from the previous 1069 in the draft rolls.

The Elector Population Ratio is recorded at 55.37%, up from 54.84% in the draft.

During the revision period, 29,468 new electors were enrolled, including 13,348 males, 16,118 females, and 2 third-gender electors.

A total of 9,741 electors were deleted from the rolls. The number of service electors stands at 21,148, with 20,131 male and 1,017 female electors.

The latest rolls also reveal that the state has 268 third-gender electors. Imphal West has the highest number of voters at 3,84,176, while Kamjong has the lowest with 35,813 voters.