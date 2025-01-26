Imphal: Purportedly used in anti-social activities, a good number of army pattern camouflage items including bulletproof jackets, BP helmets, and electronic devices were recovered when security forces busted two militants’ hideouts in two districts of Manipur.

The Manipur police commandos and central security forces during anti-insurgency operations, busted an abandoned camp at Ningthkhoukhong under the Bishnupur district police station on Saturday morning.

Two bulletproof (BP) jackets, (Camouflage), 2 BP hats (Camouflage), three scarfs (Camouflage), 3 T-shirts (Camouflage) and 2 long pants (Camouflage), 2 Walkie Talkie sets with 2 chargers and mobile handset (Nokia) with sim cards.

In the follow-up operation on Saturday afternoon, the joint team launched an operation at Thongjao Mamang Ching foothills under Waikhong-PS, Kakching District.

The operation retrieved a Camouflage BP Helmet, a Camouflage T-Shirt, a BP Vest, a magazine pouch, a .303 modified Sniper Rifle, an Air Gun Rifle with Sling, three 36 Hand Grenade, 2 Detonators, 14 live rounds ammunition, 20 empty cases of AK Rifle, empty magazine of INSAS Rifle, 1 empty magazine of Carbine, 2 Tube Launching, 5 Tear Smoke Shell, 1 Tear Smoke Grenade, a Baofeng Handset with Charger, and a pair of Tactical boots.

The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation and relevant legal procedures.