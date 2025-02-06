Imphal: Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National President of the National People’s Party (NPP) has appointed the former Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Joykumar as the interim president of NPP, Manipur State unit.

Sheikh Noorul Hassan, MLA, Kshetrigao Assembly Constituency in Manipur has been named as the working president.

This was informed in an official statement issued by the NPP office, Shillong in Meghalaya.

NPP holds six seats (excluding the vacant Tadubi Assembly constituency seat of late MLA N Kayisii) and will sit on the Opposition benches in the upcoming assembly session alongside five Congress MLAs.

NPP MLA representing Wangoi Kh Loken said that all the party MLAs will sit on the Opposition bench as decided by party National leaders during the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to be slated on February 10.

This followed in response to the renewed initiative taken by the NPP which had on 17 November 2024 withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur.

The NPP had six MLAs in the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly, though the party secured 7 seats in the last assembly elections.

One of its legislators died of a prolonged illness recently.