Imphal: Manipur experienced its coldest day of the winter season on Thursday, with temperatures plummeting to 3°C in some areas. Drizzling rain across the state exacerbated the cold, driving residents indoors.

Hill stations like Ukhrul, Senapati, and Tengnoupal saw temperatures plummet from 17°C to 3°C.

Reports from Imphal indicate that many residents in these areas stayed indoors, seeking warmth from fires and heaters as the cold snap continued for a second day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the cold weather to persist until Monday, with temperatures in the hills ranging from 3°C to 17°C.

The severe cold has significantly impacted daily life in hill district headquarters including Chandel, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Noney, Tamenglong, and Senapati, areas that also experienced a harsh winter last year.

Residents in these districts remained largely confined to their homes for the second consecutive day due to the combination of cold wave and fog.

In the state capital, Imphal, light rain—the first of the season—caused temperatures to drop sharply from 24°C to 6°C on Thursday, according to reports.

While Manipur typically experiences dry weather during the months of November, December, January, and February, the IMD noted that occasional rainfall does occur.