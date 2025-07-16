Guwahati: The Central Government on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) appointed senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel as the new Chief Secretary of Manipur, replacing Prashant Kumar Singh, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Goel, a 1991-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, will take over from Singh, a 1993-batch officer of the Manipur cadre, who has now been named Secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared Singh’s appointment to the constitutional body on July 15. He will now serve at the rank and pay scale of a Union Secretary, succeeding Goel in that post.

The Centre had posted Singh as Manipur’s Chief Secretary on January 11, 2025, after repatriating him from his previous role as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. His transfer came shortly after former Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi was appointed as Union Higher Education Secretary on December 25, 2024.

The reshuffle at the top administrative level comes as Manipur continues to grapple with ongoing ethnic unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted in May 2023. The violence has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands, prompting a series of high-level administrative changes in the state.

