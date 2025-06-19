Body of Air India crew member Lamnunthem Singson brought to Manipur

Guwahati: The mortal remains of Lamnunthem Singson, a 26-year-old Air India cabin crew member who died in the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, were brought to her home state of Manipur on Thursday (June 19, 2025) via Dimapur Airport in Nagaland.

Singson, who hailed from Kangpokpi district, was a member of the Thadou tribe, associated with the Kuki-Zo community. Due to ongoing ethnic unrest and security concerns in Manipur, her family opted to receive her body at Dimapur rather than Imphal Airport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Family members, community leaders, and relatives received her body at Dimapur and transported it by road around 160 km to Kangpokpi. Her last rites were scheduled to be performed later the same night.

Singson was one of two crew members from Manipur aboard the ill-fated AI-171 flight, which crashed seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad. The other, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, a 20-year-old from the Meitei community, has not yet been brought back to the state.

In an official statement, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said the government had made arrangements to ensure both crew members’ remains were treated with “the highest dignity and respect.” He added that final decisions regarding receptions and ceremonies were left to the bereaved families, with the state offering full support as per their wishes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!