Imphal: BJP Manipur state unit and former chief minister of the state, N Biren Singh, has paid a solemn tribute to the Border Security Forces Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham from Manipur, who succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district in India.

On his X post, N Biren Singh, who was also a former BSF personnel, writes, Deepak Chingakham, a resident of Yairipok in Manipur’s Thoubal district, attained martyrdom in the early hours of May 11, 2025, after sustaining critical wounds on May 10 during hostile action.

Biren writes, “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing from Pakistan in the R S Pura sector and laid down his life in the line of duty.” He was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve.

He further writes, “We salute the armed forces for their relentless dedication and bravery. We stand with the family of Constable Deepak in this difficult time and will extend all possible support. His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride.” Biren also extended deep condolences to Chimngakham’s bereaved family over his untimely demise.

