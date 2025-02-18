Assamese, Manipuri films sweep top honours at 2nd NE India Film Festival

Imphal: Manipuri feature film, “Oitharei” produced by Gibanlata Thokchom and directed by Dinesh Naorem was declared the Best Feature Film in the 2nd North East India Film Festival (NEIFF), 2025 Manipur.

Assamese film “Where Is My Home” produced by Samiran Deka and directed by Bhaskar Jyoti Das secured the Best Non-Feature Film award.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Amateurs” (Assamese) directed by Dhiraj Kashyap won Best Direction and Debajit Ghayan Best Sound for “Baghjan” (Assam);

Binoranjan Oinam won Best Screenplay for “Langdai Ama” (Manipuri); Tarun Wang Best Editing for “Laangoi”; Joy Mekola Best Cinematography for “Oitharei”; actor Narmada Special Jury Award for “Sunita”; Special Mention (Non-Feature Film) Award to “The Legacy of 4 Generations”; and Special Mention (Feature Film) Award to “Sunita”.

The festival, spanning five days, featured a total of 28 films including six from Assamese, which were screened at four venues – City Convention Centre, Imphal; Tanthapolis Cinema, Lamphel; and Library and Information Centre, Kakching concluded on Sunday. Out of the 28 films, 10 were selected for the various award categories.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Former Manipur Environment and climate change minister and sitting MLA Thongam Biswajit presented the citations and cash awards to the winners.

The festival that started on February 12 at the City Convention Center, Imphal was jointly organized by THOUNA, Manipur in collaboration with Film Forum Manipur and the Directorate of Information & Public Relations under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).