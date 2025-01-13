Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of the Assam Rifles, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), at his Secretariat on Sunday.

The meeting focused on the current security situation in the state, with particular emphasis on border concerns along the India-Myanmar border.

This follows the recent relocation of an Assam Rifles temporary camp and checkpost from Hongbei village in Kamjong district, which borders Myanmar.

Villagers had protested the camp, alleging harassment and restrictions on movement.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the Assam Rifles is preparing to support government-led trade activities along the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh.

This includes facilitating the issuance of 60 border passes to Myanmar traders, allowing them to enter Indian territory.

Furthermore, the Assam Rifles is actively assisting with the border fencing project, which has already completed 9.214 kilometers of fencing at Moreh.