Imphal: Assam Police handed over two militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP PWG), a Maoist separatist group, to the Manipur Police on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Assam Police arrested the militants, Meishnam Bungomacha Singh, also known as Lakpa, and Tekcham Ibomcha Singh, in Guwahati and transferred them to Manipur.

A team from the Manipur Police brought Meishnam Bungomacha Singh, a resident of Haotak Tampha Khunou, Wangoo Keirap Moirang in Bishnupur District, and Tekcham Ibomcha Singh (42), a resident of Pukhao Laipham Makha Leikai in Imphal East, to Imphal.

The police arrested them in the Gorchuk area of Guwahati, within the jurisdiction of the Gorchuk Police Station in Kamrup Metropolitan District. The duo had extorted money, recruited youths into their underground group, and participated in arms-related crimes.

In a related development, authorities have also formally arrested four individuals in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Andro Police Station in Imphal East District.

These individuals actively recruited youth for the banned KCP (PWG) group.

On March 15, 2025, police arrested four extortionists linked to the group in Andro, Imphal East, while they were carrying arms and ammunition. Two of these extortionists had been recruited by the militants recently apprehended.

The Guwahati City Police, working with precise intelligence from Gajraj Military Intelligence, carried out a well-coordinated operation on the night of March 20.

As a result, this operation, which took place at ISBT under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station in Guwahati, led to the successful apprehension of the militants.