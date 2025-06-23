Imphal: A team of Assam Police, with the assistance of the Manipur police, cracked down on an interstate vehicle theft gang and arrested three alleged gang members from Imphal valley districts with the recovery of a stolen vehicle from Dispur, officials said on Monday.

Officials stated that based on intelligence input from various quarters that a vehicle lifted from Assam was operating in Imphal areas, a team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team in coordination with the Manipur police anti-vehicle lifting team, carried out a successful operation on Sunday.

During the operation, the EGPD team from Dispur police station recovered a stolen Mahindra Thar (ASO1FQ0969) from Manipur following the arrest of three individuals of the vehicle theft gang.

Later, the Police identified the arrested individuals as Akoijam Universe, 27, a resident of Imphal East district, Achom Winner Meitei, 26, of Imphal West, and Thounaojam Smananda of Imphal West.

The police reported that a vehicle theft gang initially took the vehicle from the victim at Ghoramara in Assam under the guise of a self-driving agreement, and then the vehicle disappeared.

Reports added that the authorities transferred the arrested individuals to the Assam police along with the recovered vehicles for legal action.