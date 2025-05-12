Guwahati: Tensions flared during the Assam Panchayat Election vote counting process on late Sunday in Bishwanath’s 21st Burigang Aarabari, 5th ward.

As per sources, BJP candidate Rupali Boruah and her supporters allegedly attacked the home of an opposition supporter following her electoral win.

Witnesses reported that Rupali Boruah, who won the ward seat, arrived at the area with over fifty supporters to celebrate.

The group allegedly created a commotion outside the residence of Apu Boruah, a known supporter of the opposition.

When Apu reportedly urged them to stop throwing firecrackers and disturbing the peace, the confrontation escalated into violence.

During the clash, supporters allegedly assaulted Apu Boruah and also involved Kishore Kashyap Boruah, the son of the opposition candidate Dip Moni Boruah.

The situation intensified, drawing public concern and prompting immediate legal action.

Local authorities have registered an FIR against Rupali Boruah and five of her associates in connection with the assault. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in another development, Sharifa Begum secured victory as the regional panchayat member from Baliram Gaon Panchayat under Kathiatoli Zila Parishad. Officials declared her win at the Nagaon Government Higher Secondary Boys’ School vote counting center.

However, delays in issuing her official victory certificate sparked unrest among her supporters, who demanded immediate action from the election authorities. The delay has raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the certification process.