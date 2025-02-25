Arambai Tenggol meets Manipur Governor, seeks end to ethnic conflict

Guwahati: Members of Arambai Tenggol met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday submitting a memorandum that outlined key demands to restore peace in the state.

The meeting, which lasted an hour, was held at the Raj Bhavan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, Public Relations Officer of Arambai Tenggol, Governor Bhalla assured the group that national highways would be reopened and normalcy restored once the arms surrender process is completed.

The memorandum submitted by Arambai Tenggol highlighted the impact of the ethnic conflict, which erupted on May 3, 2023, resulting in the loss of lives, casualties, and displacement of thousands of families from the Meitei/Meetei community.

To address these concerns, Arambai Tenggol demanded that the state government take immediate action to secure the border by constructing fencing to prevent illegal immigration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They also sought the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year to verify citizenship.

Furthermore, the group called for the deportation of all illegal immigrants to their native places and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) to counter-insurgency.

They also demanded stringent action against militants violating the SoO and the complete destruction of poppy plantations.

Additionally, Arambai Tenggol sought the withdrawal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status from illegal immigrants and protection for village volunteers, including Arambai Tenggol, from arrest or legal action.

They also demanded amendments to the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, 1960, to ensure equal implementation in both hill and valley areas.

Finally, the group sought the reinstatement of ST status for the Meitei/Meetei community.