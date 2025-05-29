Amur Falcon flies 6,000 km in 20 days to reach Russia from Manipur

Imphal: Chiuluan2, a male Amur Falcon tagged in Tamenglong district of Manipur, has completed its long migratory journey and arrived at its natural breeding grounds in Amur, Russia.

The bird covered an approximate distance of 6,000 km from Manipur in just 20 days.

Amur Falcons are known to be the longest-traveling raptors in the world, annually migrating over 20,000 kilometers. Their route spans across Siberia, China, and Russia to South Africa, passing through India and the Arabian Sea.

The bird was one of two Amur Falcons Chiuluan2 and Gwangram tagged with satellite transmitters on November 8, 2024, in Tamenglong, Manipur.

This initiative was a collaborative effort involving scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Manipur Forest Department, and local residents.

WII scientist Dr R Suresh Kumar, who is tracking their journey, confirmed that Chiuluan2 had reached South Africa by January 4, 2025, and has now successfully returned to the northern hemisphere.

However, the second tagged falcon, Gwangram, a female, has lost satellite contact since February 1, 2025, during a stopover in Kenya.