Imphal: All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), the apex body of several clubs in the state, has stated that the central government is free to act as it deems fit in light of the current political situation in Manipur.

Speaking to the media in Imphal on Wednesday, AMUCO president Ph Nando Luwang stated that there would be no harm or negative impact, whether the central government imposes ‘President’s Rule‘ or ‘Suspended Animation’ the state assembly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, he made it clear that AMUCO would not remain passive if there is any threat to Manipur’s territorial integrity.

He reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the state’s territorial integrity at all costs.

Luwang’s remarks come amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the election of a new leader for the Manipur BJP following Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The governor has accepted his resignation and appointed him as the caretaker chief minister until further arrangements are made.

In this context, the AMUCO president also reiterated his appeal to the authorities to ensure the protection of Village Volunteers, urging them not to confiscate arms and ammunition held by these volunteers for safeguarding their villages.

Luwang also criticized the central government for playing a divisive role in the internal affairs of BJP legislators, particularly by engaging with them individually rather than collectively.

He expressed hope that a unified meeting of BJP legislators in Manipur to elect a new chief minister would be the right course of action for the state at this juncture.