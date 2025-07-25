Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, as the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament continues.

According to the Rajya Sabha bulletin, the resolution was scheduled for presentation on Thursday, July 24, but the House was adjourned at 2:15 pm amid Opposition protests over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The statutory resolution states: “That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13 February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August, 2025.”

Manipur was brought under President’s Rule on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9. Under Article 356(3) of the Constitution, President’s Rule can initially last for six months and may be extended with parliamentary approval every six months, up to a maximum of three years.

The extension comes amid continued instability in the northeastern state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities since May 3, 2023. The prolonged unrest has claimed at least 250 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.

Efforts to restore normalcy have focused on reopening National Highways 2 and 37—vital routes connecting Imphal to Nagaland and Assam, respectively. These highways pass through Kuki-Zo dominated areas and have remained inaccessible to Meitei residents of the Imphal valley since the violence erupted.

Additionally, the recovery of over 6,000 looted police weapons remains a key priority for the government, as law and order challenges persist across various parts of the state.