Guwahati: Amid speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential visit to Manipur in mid-September, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting on Sunday at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

The gathering brought together key state officials and senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, officials confirmed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting comes at a critical time for the state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions since May 2023.

Although authorities have not released an official agenda, a BJP leader revealed that discussions covered a range of issues, including security and logistical preparations for the Prime Minister’s possible visit.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh were among those present. State BJP president A. Sharda Devi also attended the meeting.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While there has been no formal announcement, sources indicate that the Prime Minister is expected to visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway project.

A subsequent visit to Imphal is under consideration, though details remain unconfirmed.

Since May 3, 2023, clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have left over 260 people dead and displaced thousands, fueling ongoing tensions in the region.