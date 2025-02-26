Ahead of deadline, Manipur witnesses largest-ever weapons surrender

Imphal: Two days ahead of the deadline set by the Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, 87 different types of weapons, various ammunitions/munitions, and other miscellaneous items were voluntarily surrendered, the highest number of weapons surrendered to the authorities.

In response to the appeal made by the governor, the general people surrended their illegal arms and ammunition to the concerned authorities at different police and Assam Rifles offices.

The surrenders were made at the offices located in the districts of Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West Districts.

The deadline for the Governor’s appeal to surrender illegal weapons being held by the individuals using them in anti-social activities expires on February 27.

For the first time in the Jiribam district, in the weapons surrendering program, a total of 15 weapons of different categories were surrendered on February 25.

A total of 55 weapons of different types were surrendered in the Imphal East district on February 25.

This is the highest number of weapons surrendered to the authorities among all districts in the state on February 25.

In Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, which are predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribals, 21 weapons were surrendered.

The Imphal West police officers also accepted 10 weapons surrender.