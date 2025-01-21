Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday announced of intensifying war on drug campaigns stating that illegal poppy cultivations are persistently continuing as per findings in the recent aerial survey in the hill districts.

Speaking as the chief guest during the 53rd Statehood Day celebration in Imphal on Tuesday, Singh disclosed that he took many photographs and video clips when he had an aerial survey in the vast areas of the hills.

He said, “I find large parts planting illegal poppy cultivations in the unfrequented hill ranges.”

Notably, the chief minister along with his selected council of ministers took helicopter tours in the northern and southern parts of the state recently.

He said, “At my best level, I tried to collect informational data on illegal poppy plantations.”

Several persons persistently are indulging in the illegal poppy plantations in the vulnerable hill districts of Manipur, Singh said, calling upon the people to root out the illegal poppy plantations from the soil of Manipur at the earliest.

He further reminded that in the war on drugs campaign, authorities have destroyed over Rs 80 crore worth of drugs confiscated from anti-national activities to date.

In addition, Singh said that many individuals have been jailed in this regard. The war on drugs campaign started in 2017 in Manipur.

The Government decreed that the cultivation of the poppy, from which opium – the key ingredient for the drug heroin – can be extracted, is strictly prohibited.

Anyone violating the ban will face field destruction and penalties according to the law of the land.