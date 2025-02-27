Imphal: Manipur police, in their ongoing drives against interstate vehicle gang lifters, recovered two more vehicles, bringing the total number of four-wheelers retrieved to seven.

The police said a joint team from the Thoubal district police commandos conducted intelligence-based raids and seized two four-wheelers in the past 24 hours.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police recovered the vehicles, an i20 car with a West Bengal registration plate and a Maruti Alto car with a Manipur registration plate, at the Lilong Kaleikhong area along Imphal-Moreh road on National Highway 102 around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Later, police handed over the seized vehicles to Lilong police station for investigation.

This action followed a special drive on February 22 by Manipur Police, during which they found and seized five stolen vehicles in Imphal East District. The vehicles included three Toyota Fortuners, one Mahindra Thar, and one Tata Safari.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state police recently announced the busting of an organized vehicle theft ring with the arrests of two alleged vehicle lifters, Pussam Azamaluddin (28) and Makakmayum Nawaz Khan (23), along with five stolen vehicles. Police reiterated that drives against vehicle lifters will continue with full vigor and urged the public to share information on stolen vehicles.