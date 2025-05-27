Imphal: In a series of coordinated operations, the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 cadres from hill and valley-based underground groups in Manipur and recovered 23 weapons, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

According to a statement from the Defence Wing, the Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, carried out intelligence-driven operations across Kangpokpi, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts over the past week.

In Imphal West district, security personnel conducted an operation in the Phayeng area, where they seized five weapons, including one 7.62 mm SLR, one .303 rifle, three 9 mm pistols, along with ammunition and other military equipment.

Acting on further intelligence inputs, joint forces launched another operation along the Pholjan-Tingkhai village track in Kangpokpi district. This operation led to the recovery of 14 weapons, including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one Double Barrel Breach Loading shotgun, two bolt-action rifles, five improvised mortars, four pull-mechanism rifles, and additional ammunition and war-like stores.

In Senapati district, security forces conducted a search in the Marenmai area and recovered four weapons, three bolt-action single-barrel rifles and one improvised mortar (Pompi).

The authorities have handed over all the arrested militants and recovered materials to the Manipur Police for further investigation.