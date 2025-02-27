Imphal: The public voluntarily deposited a total of 104 different types of weapons, various ammunitions, and other miscellaneous items with government authorities of Manipur on the penultimate day of the surrender drive, which concludes on Thursday.

This marks the highest number of weapons surrendered in the drive so far. On the fifth day, the authorities received 87 different types of weapons, the second-largest amount surrendered.

The public surrendered a range of weapons, including military-grade rifles, improvised explosives, ammunition, and tactical gear, at various locations in Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Kakching Districts.

They also deposited self-loading rifles (SLRs), INSAS light machine guns, AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and several country-made weapons and improvised explosive devices.

On February 26, 2025, the Kuki-Zo people voluntarily deposited several weapons, including six SBBLs, two SLRs, and an INSAS, along with several explosives at the Kangpokpi police station.

Similarly, the authorities received sophisticated weapons, including SMG carbines, along with other arms and ammunition at the Lamlai and Porompat police stations in Imphal East district.

The public surrendered the weapons in response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal for peace, setting the deadline for February 27.

However, several voluntary organizations, including the Committee on Manipur’s Integrity (COCOMI), have demanded an extension for the weapon surrender period.