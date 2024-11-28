Guwahati: Security forces have intensified their search operations to locate the man reported missing from Leimakhong in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The Indian Army along with the Manipur police has been conducting joint search operations in the region to trace Laishram Kamal Babu who went missing on Monday, Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Regular meetings are being held with village heads and community elders to strengthen the search operations further by gathering information and seeking assistance, he added.

The army continues to provide full support to the police authorities in the ongoing investigation, reaffirming its commitment to the safety and security of the missing person, he said.

Hailing from Assam’s Cachar district, 54-year-old Kamal Babu was staying at Khurkhul in Imphal West district of Manipur, he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam adjudged 3rd for thematic presentation at international fair

He has been working as a works supervisor for a contractor associated with Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station, he said.

After Kamal Babu’s family reported that he had not returned home on Monday evening, the Army immediately sprang into action, activating all its resources, he added.

CCTV footages were carefully reviewed, his co-workers were spoken to, and an intense search operation, including the deployment of tracker dogs, was launched. Drones and other aerial vehicles were also deployed, he said.

Despite extensive searches, neither Kamal Babu nor his two-wheeler has been found, Lt Col Shukla said.