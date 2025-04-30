Imphal: A joint operation by central security forces in Manipur’s Bishunpur district resulted in the dismantling of an insurgent hideout situated on the floating biomasses of Loktak Lake. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, yielded a significant recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives, and other war-related materials.

Acting on credible intelligence, security forces launched an extensive search operation in the Nachou Patangkhong area, located between Nachou Patton and Ningthoukhong Patton Mamang under the jurisdiction of Bishnupur Police Station. The area’s suspected floating huts were cordoned off to preempt any untoward activities.

During the search, a hut in the Nachou Patangkhong area drew the attention of the combined team. This structure was suspected to be a camp hideout used by the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG). However, the insurgents were not present at the location, likely having fled upon the arrival of the security forces.

The discovered hut was subsequently dismantled and destroyed. The operation resulted in the recovery of the following items:

One SLR Rifle with one magazine

One 9 mm country-made pistol with one magazine

Four 36 high explosive hand grenades with one arming ring

Two detonators

Two Lathode bombs

One 81 mm mortar shell

Two smoke shells

Two straw mattresses

One rubber tube

Eleven blankets

One pillow cover

One Supreme plastic water tank

Seventeen fishing nets

One pair of track pants

One bed sheet

One cooking utensil

Following the operation, the recovered items were handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal proceedings.

