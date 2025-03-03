Manipur: Inmates storm Sub Divisional Collectors office demanding  basic rights

Imphal: The irate relief camp inmates(IDPs) mostly women of KP College Relief Camp ,Hiyangthang stormed the office of the Sub Divisional Collectors (SDC) Imphal West district in Manipur and launched a protest demonstration demanding their basic rights on Monday.

Removal of few numbers of IDPs from the government beneficiary lists by the concerned SDC has led to this action.

The IDPs currently taking shelter at the Kyamakha Pemton College, Hiyangthang in Imphal West District staged a protest demonstration and stormed the gate of the SDC during office hours on Monday.

Demanding the basic rights in the protest the IDPs shouted, “We want basic needs and rights provided by the government.”



On the sideline of the protest, an inmate told the newsmen that, a total of 49 inmates who are studying and working outside the relief camps were missing their names from the list of government beneficiaries.

The inmate also asked the government why the authorities removed the names of these inmates from the newly provided beneficiary lists.

During the protest the irate inmates also urge the governor to ensure early providing the needful to the inmates who are facing hardship at this testing time.



The inmates that participated in todays protest are mostly from the Churachandpur, Moreh where the violence that started on May 3, 2023 have vandalise their dwelling houses. During the conflict over 60,000 displaced people have been taking shelter at the relief camps set up by the government. Also, over 260 individuals lost their lives in the the crisis.