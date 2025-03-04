Manipur: Heroin worth around  Rs 15.4 crores seized in Churachandpur

Imphal: Paramilitary troopers seized around 1,518 grams of high-quality heroin powder worth around Rs 15.4 crores and apprehended one tribal stated to be the leader of a drug ring along Manipur-Myanmar border on Tuesday.

A defense wing statement stated that, the Indian paramilitary troopers launched the operation based on specific inputs regarding the presence of a drug ring in Thingkangphai Village. It was a major blow to the drug cartel and the perpetrators of the drug business.

The statement further states that, the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) launched the campaign on March 3 to apprehend the drug dealers and seize the drugs.

At the late night of March 3, Assam Rifles caught red handed Mr. Thangsuanman, 44, a resident of M Tanglian Village, the drug dealer who was trying to close a drug deal in a white Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, security personnel found the illegal items and seized. They handed over the apprehended, vehicle and seized drugs to Churachandpur Police Station for further investigations.