Manipur: Governor reviewed law and order situation of the state

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and reviewed the overall law and order situation of the state on Tuesday.

This meeting followed the review of security situation of Manipur in a meeting held in New Delhi, chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, GOC 3 Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC, 57 Mountain Division Maj. Gen. S.S. Kartikeya, IGAR(South) Maj Gen. Ravroop Singh, ADGPs of Manipur Police, IG. CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, and IG BSF SK Mishra attended the meeting.

Sources said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and high security officials to take adequate measures for restoration of peace in Manipur.

During the meeting in Delhi, Union Home Minister directed to ensure free movement of public across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Union Home Minister also directs Governor to crack down on all cases of extortion.

Minister also instructs to accelerate fencing work at designated entry points along the international border. Furthermore, gave advise to dismantle drug networks to make Manipur a drug-free state.

Particularly, the Kuki-Zo community, under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Monday theatened to intensify various forms of actions in their efforts to achief their demands despite the Union Home Minister’s announcement of peace process in this strife state.

General Secretary of CoTU Lamminlun Singsi said that, they would restrict the movement in Kuki-Zo areas until the get Separate Administration with no compromise or surrender.

The CoTU’s statement follows after Union Minister Amit Shah announced the free movements on the NHs passing in Manipur from March 8 onwards amid tight security measures.



CoTU also urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to withdraw his remarks against Separate Administration made in a meeting with the Arambai Tenggol.

The CoTU stated that, if government try to impose peace without addressing the Kuki-Zo political issue, they will act against the ruling government.

CoTu also warns that, if the authorities try to arrest Kuki-Zo volunteers, the DC and SP of the district must held accountable.



Although, the deadline for surrendering illegal arms ends on March 6, Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers issue key demands, including the creation of a separate administration and the withdrawal of state police from Kuki areas.

They argue about disarmament as announced by the governor that without security assurances they would leave their community vulnerable.



Additionally, a few numbers of Kuki-Zo community desposited their weapons to the authority concerned in response to the government’s appeals.

In contrast, the Meiteis have surrendered weapons en-masses voluntarily accordingly the arms surrendered policy which ends on March 6.