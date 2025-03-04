Imphal: Ex MLAs of Manipur urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to revoke re-engagement of retired officials in different government departments hindering fresh recruitment opportunities for upcoming generations.



The working president of Manipur Ex MLA Welfare Association, Professor Dr Nimaichand Luwang submitted a letter to the Governor of the State on Tuesday.



In the letter submitted to the Governor, Dr Nimaichand Luwang stated that, “Re-employing older officials hinder innovation and the introduction of new ideas due to their established old ways of working.”

Dr Nimaichand also demands revocation of the Government orders for the re-employment of retired officials and calling for complete discontinuation of the practice.

He stated that, many retired officials re-engaged in the Civil Secretariat and different departments including Police, Health and Engineering etc.

Dr Luwang further stated that, “It is clear example of corruption, bribery etc. And such action of the government concluded as being in conflict to public interest.”



Notably, the Manipur Government Services Federation also raised this issue with the Chief Secretary of Manipur

The Federation demads the reversal and complete cessation of the policy of re-engagement or re-employment of retired Government officials in the Manipur Government.



Additionally, over 7 lakh educated youths of Manipur remains unemployed.