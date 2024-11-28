Imphal: Following the improvement in law and order situation in Manipur, all educational institutions across the state will reopen on Friday.

Manipur director of education (schools) L. Nandakumar Singh in a notification issued on Thursday said normal classes for all schools in the state – government, government-aided, private and central – will resume from November 29, 2024, onwards.

The state university & higher and technical education department have also issued notifications regarding the reopening of all government educational institutions, government-aided colleges and universities from Friday.

All zonal education officers have been directed to inform the concerned departments under their jurisdiction and take necessary action accordingly.

Educational institutions have remained closed in the Imphal Valley since November 16 due to escalating violence.

Classes were cancelled on November 16 following violence that erupted in the valley districts, particularly in Imphal East and Imphal West, after the recovery of six bodies, including three women and three children, in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16.