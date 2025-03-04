Manipur: 10 Rescued wild animals set free at Keibul Lamjao National Park

Imphal: People for Animals (PFA), Manipur released 10 rescued wild animals at the Keibul Lamjao National Park (KLNP) under the jurisdiction Central Forest Division of the state.

Officials stated that, the rescued wildlifes were provided necessary medical care at the animal shelter of PFA before releasing to their natural habitat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Of these rescued wildlife included one Assam leaf turtle locally called Thengu, two Burmese ferret badgers locally known as Nungok, a small Indian civet locally nicknamed Moirang Sathibi, one monocled cobra (Kharou), two Bengal monitor (Hangkok), and one flying fox (Mayang Sekpi).



Also, PFA released a wild duck and one checkered keelback (Lilabob) at KLNP.

As a part of the observance of World Wildlife Day under the theme of “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet” PFA Manipur rescued those wildlife from different valley districts of the state during the past few days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The managing trustee of PFA Manipur, L Biswajeet Meitei said that, the event took place following the instruction of L Joykumar (IFS), CCF (Wildlife), Government of Manipur and supervised by Anurag Bajpai (IFS), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)& Head of Forest Force(HOFF) of the state.