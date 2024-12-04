Guwahati: The Indian Army on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited second edition of ‘Indigenous Naga Wrestling District Level Junior Championship’ in Senapati district of Manipur.

Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said the championship, scheduled for December 4 to 6, aims to promote traditional sports and foster camaraderie among the youth.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event follows the resounding success of the inaugural edition and is dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Naga community, he added.

The championship is open to male participants aged 10 to 20 years, competing in three weight categories – under 55 kg, 55 kg to 65 kg and above 65 kg, he said.

Also Read:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This initiative seeks to identify and nurture young talent in the indigenous Naga wrestling sport while providing a platform for participants to showcase their skills in the spirit of healthy competition, he added.

This edition of the championship attracts a large number of participants and spectators, making it a significant cultural and sporting celebration, he said.

Youth from Senapati and the surrounding regions were invited to take part in this exciting event, which promises not only to celebrate the sport but also to strengthen the ties between the armed forces and the local communities, he added.

The event underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to encouraging youth engagement and promoting traditional sports as a means of fostering community bonding, Lt Col Shukla said.