Guwahati: Lok Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, was on Monday appointed president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

In a statement, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal confirmed that the Congress president had appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the chief of Assam Congress.

The AICC also appointed three new working presidents: Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Sarkar.

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 11, 2024

In a further move to bolster the party’s poll preparedness for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the AICC also appointed chairpersons for different committees:

Campaign Committee: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Coordination Committee: Debabrata Saikia

Manifesto Committee: Pradyut Bordoloi

Publicity Committee: Rakibul Hussain

Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, is a seasoned politician. He’s served three terms as a Member of Parliament for Kaliabor and successfully contested and won the Jorhat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gogoi has been a significant figure for the Congress in the Northeast and a vocal critic of the BJP-led governments at both the state and central levels.