Shillong: Meghalaya police and Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operations arrested four Bangladeshi nationals, including a police constable, for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and assault of a young man in South West Khasi Hills.

The suspects, who were part of a criminal gang, were apprehended on Saturday.

South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Banraplang Jyrwa said that on August 8, at around 1 a.m., a group of 8-9 armed individuals entered a shop in Rongdangai village.

The victim, Balsrang A. Marak (21), was sleeping inside. The gang, armed with pistols and other weapons, held a pistol to Marak’s head and demanded the phone number of the shop’s owner.

He said that the criminals handcuffed the young man and led him towards New Rongdangai village, where they allegedly planned to kill him. However, Marak managed to free his hands from a towel that was used to tie them, ran into a nearby house, and locked the door.

The assailants chased him, fired pistol shots at the door, and eventually forced their way inside. They then assaulted Marak and instructed the residents to take him for medical treatment.

Police received a report at 2:15 p.m. on Friday that armed individuals had entered a house near Khonjoy village. When officers from Nonghyllam Police Station arrived at the scene, the suspects fled into a nearby forest. Police fired two warning shots, but the suspects did not stop.

During a search, police recovered several items left behind by the gang, including an axe, a screwdriver, money, a wireless radio, a mobile phone, and a Bangladesh Police constable ID card belonging to Marufur Rahman.

On Saturday morning, local residents of Khonjoy village captured one of the suspects and turned him over to the police. A massive search operation, involving South West Khasi Hills Police, the BSF, and local villagers, led to the arrest of three more gang members from a forested area in the village.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Jahangir Alom (25), Saen Hussain (30), Mefus Rahman (35), and Marufur Rahman (32), the Bangladeshi police constable.

Marufur Rahman sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a mob and was taken to Ranikor CHC for treatment. The other three men also suffered minor injuries. The four suspects will be produced in court on Sunday.

Police have not yet been able to interrogate the suspects. While Marufur Rahman admitted that the Bangladesh Police ID BP911139470 was his, police are still working to confirm if he is a genuine constable.

Further interrogation of the arrested individuals will help determine if more Bangladeshi police officers were part of the gang.

The victim, Balsrang A. Marak, was severely injured and referred to Shillong Civil Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

A police operation is ongoing in the Khonjoy area to apprehend the remaining gang members who are still at large.