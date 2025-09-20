Like so many others, I was in disbelief and shock when I heard the heartbreaking news from Singapore on Saturday. It is difficult to imagine Assam without Zubeen da’s voice—a voice that has shaped thousands of emotions since our adolescent years and taught us to dwell in emotions of love, sorrow, and every other feeling. As Assam, the Northeast, and the world mourn his loss, I struggle to write a few lines to fill the void.

With little knowledge of music, I don’t dare comment on his invaluable musical contribution. We mourn today the loss of a great artist whose voice has accompanied millions of people in their lives, thoughts, love, sadness, anger, and dreams, including me. This loss feels like a personal one, something irreplaceable. The loss is more about the timeless musical creations and imagination that Zubeen has gifted us all.

Unlike many of my senior friends and colleagues, I don’t remember his debut album, Anamika. As I grew up and discovered it, every song and lyric of the album became an emotion for us. In many ways, different generations of Assam grew up with Zubeen’s songs. In our early school days, his songs lived among us on tape recorders and cassettes, and then on CDs, DVDs, computers, and digital platforms. In every era, his playlist was constant. Many of my long, highway drives at night would be incomplete without Anamika even today.

I vividly remember playing Zubeen’s song “Kokal Khamusia” on a loop for the entire night on the Windows Winamp music player, the evening we were awarded a computer after securing a first division in the school-leaving examination. That was my first computer. His songs remain a witness to our material transition from a modern to a digital age. Be it “Mayabini,” “Mon Jai,” “Monor Nijanot,” “Aji Tumi Nohole,” “Pakhi loga Mon,” “Ya Ali,” or others, he taught us to love, to live, to hope, and, at times, to defy.

In my generation, I have not seen any other Assamese singer whose music has reached every section of the masses. He was unconventional, a rebel of his own kind who publicly broke the barriers of linguistic and other forms of social conservatism through his music and noble deeds. His childlike nature, stories of philanthropic deeds, rebellious mind, and humanist approach truly set this legend apart from anyone else.

When I studied in different places outside my home state, his music often became the starting point of discussions on Assamese music. In my opinion, among the contemporary singers, Zubeen paved the way for other Assamese singers to achieve national fame. He set this example by himself. Whether in Bangla or Hindi movies, musical reality shows, or other languages, Zubeen truly left a mark as a representative of Assam and the Assamese people.

Every Assamese person connects to Zubeen’s music in some way. His music has transcended genres. Whether folk, popular, Bihu, rock, soul music, or other genres, Zubeen has mesmerized generations with his musical creations over the last three decades. Without him, Assam will not be the same again.

He was truly a people’s artist. May his immortal voice eternally flow like sparkling water on a never-ending river in heaven.