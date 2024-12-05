Guwahati: Women candidates have made significant strides in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023.

Seven women secured positions among the top ten rankers for the prestigious Assam Civil Service (ACS) Junior Grade.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The APSC declared the results of the CCE 2023 on Thursday. Additionally, four women were among the top ten rank holders for the Police Service, Junior Grade (APS).

Also read: APSC CCE 2024 Final Result Announced at apsc.nic.in: Chiranjeev Phukan tops ACS, Partha Pratim Sarmah leads police service

Chiranjeev Phukan topped the ACS junior grade, while Partha Pratim Sarmah emerged as the topper for the APS, Junior grade.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A total of 45 candidates have been recommended for ACS, 35 for APS, one for Superintendent of Taxes, one for Superintendent of Excise, 13 for Assam Finance Service, six for Block Development Officer, four for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, four for Inspector of Taxes, four for Inspector of Labour, one for Assistant Employment Officer, three for Sub-Registrar, 107 for Assistant Accounts Officer and 11 for Inspecting Auditor (Elementary Education).