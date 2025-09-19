Guwahati: Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The incidents happened on a Friday evening.

Initial reports claimed that Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in a sea in Singapore. A note from Anuj Kumar Boruah, media coordinator for the festival, said, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to the hospital.”

However, later reports contradicted this account. According to an unconfirmed report, Zubeen was on a sea outing on a yacht when he became unwell and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He reportedly suffered a seizure attack while on the yacht.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also weighed in, stating that the singer died while swimming without a life jacket.

The chief organizer of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, provided another version of events. He confirmed that Zubeen Garg had gone on a yacht trip in Singapore with members of the local Assamese community.

Mahanta said the festival team was in a business meeting when they received a call from Zubeen’s manager, who informed them that the singer had been in an accident and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Mahanta stated that they had no prior knowledge of the yacht visit.

Zubeen Garg had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday and was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival on Saturday. Following his death, the festival organizers announced that the event was canceled.

Northeast Now has emailed Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he breathed his last, for more information on Zubeen Garg’s death, including his admission time, condition, and cause of death. This story will be updated as soon as a response is received.