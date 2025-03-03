Guwahati: A video circulating on social media Monday depicts the daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta confronting a man, reportedly a family driver, within the MLA Hostel campus at Dispur in Guwahati.

The video shows the man kneeling while the woman verbally abuses and strikes him with a slipper.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The woman, identified as Jonmani Kashyap, alleged the driver, who had worked for their family for an extended period, was frequently intoxicated and verbally abusive towards her.

“He is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it,” Kashyap stated. “We tried to make him understand, told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today,” she added.

The incident, which occurred within the high-security MLA Hostel, was witnessed by other personnel.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

When questioned about why she did not file a police complaint, Kashyap did not provide a direct answer, instead expressing concern about the common tendency to blame women in such situations.

She also declined to clarify whom the driver was employed by, and raised broader concerns about women’s safety in public spaces.